Burnley artists unveil exhibition with Turner Prize nominee

A show-stopping art exhibition featuring the works of youngsters from across Burnley is set for a much-anticipated launch, with the bold artworks set to be unveiled in partnership with Turner Prize-nominated contemporary artist, Mark Titchner.

Opening on Saturday, July 15th, the project has involved young artists aged 16 to 24 working with the internationally-renowned Titchner to represent their thoughts and opinions through art, with the finished pieces varying impressively in size and form.

Cordeyleigh Gannon (16) and Lynsday Anforth (16).

Using their handwritten responses to the question, the artworks consist of a large installation, banners, flags, screen-based works and murals exhibited in and around Burnley Library, Burnley College, Burnley Market Hall, and Burnley Youth Theatre, and will remain there until January 31st, 2018.

On Saturday, July 15th, Burnley Library will host the grand finale of "What I Want More Than Anything Else", featuring new artworks, while a newly-commissioned artwork using the words, “I want to know unknown things about space, time and world secrets” by 18-year-old Imogen Smith, will be unveiled on September 28th.

The project - launched by Networked Narrative, an arts partnership formed between Lancashire County Council, Burnley Library and FACT (Foundation for Arts and Creative Technology) - has drawn responses including "I want my family to be happy" and “I want no more restlessness," in Burnley.

Organisers have also launched a Burnley-wide text art competition asking “What is it that you want more than anything else?” which open to anyone in the borough aged 25 or under, with the winners’ creations to be exhibited alongside the commissioned works.

The deadline for entries is Saturday, July 8th before 3pm, and for more details on how to enter, contact Carole Whittle, Burnley Library Team Leader, via email at carole.whittle@lancashire.gov.uk, or visit http://www.fact.co.uk/projects/networked-narrative.aspx