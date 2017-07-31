Burnley adult learner claims prestigious award

The 2017 Lancashire Adult Learning Star Awards has recognised a Burnley student for his efforts at what was an "inspirational" ceremony.

Celebrating its star learners at the event, held at Preston Guild Hall, the LAL Star Awards 2017 welcomed adult learners from across Lancashire to receive their trophies and certificates among family, friends, and LAL tutors and staff.

One of the honoured guests enjoying the canapés, fizz reception, and keynote speakers was Burnley-born Tyrone Hawke, who was named LAL’s 'English Star' for his passion for learning, encouraging others to learn, progression in learning, overcoming adversity, and teaching others.

“It’s the first award I have ever won and it means a lot to me," said Tyrone. "I’m very happy."

LAL’s Associate Principal Tracey Baron said: “The Star Awards was an amazing night and I had the chance to meet some truly inspirational adult learners. Listening to how their lives have been transformed through adult learning was very humbling.

“Lancashire Adult Learning is now the second largest adult learning provider in the country, and it was extremely interesting to hear our winners’ stories and see how courses have benefited their lives on a personal or professional level," she added.

"I was delighted to be able to present them with their awards and congratulations once again to all of our winners.”