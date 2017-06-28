Brownie leader brewing up hospital support

A Burnley Brownie leader is hosting a coffee morning this weekend to raise funds for the hospital where her baby son underwent major surgery.

Jennifer Wainscott will lead her Brownies group in selling coffee and raffle tickets, with all the proceeds being split between Ronald Macdonald House Charities (RMHC) and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool.

Fresh from winning a Burnley Express bonny baby competition, Jennifer’s son, Daniel, underwent a reconstructive operation at 18 month-old called craniofacial surgery.

Warburtons is showing its support by sponsoring the coffee morning while local businesses have donated raffle prizes.

It will take place at St John’s Parish Rooms, Ivy Street, Burnley, on Sunday from 10am to 1pm.