Breastfeeding and a brew

Mums in Burnley and Pendle are being encouraged to share their breastfeeding experiences.

Led by breastfeeding brand Medela, a breastfeeding cafe is back for its second year, and encouraging mums and families to chat all things breastfeeding, share experiences and support each other over a brew.

Medela is calling on mums (and dads) to join the fun on Tuesday May 16th, at Parkside Methodist Church, Cog Lane, Burnley, at 1pm.

The Big Breastfeeding Café was a campaign inspired by a survey, which found that a significant 76% of mums believed chatting with other mums at support groups helped to support their feeding journey.

This, teamed with the continued success of its weekly Breastfeeding Café on social media, led to the brand taking the concept on the road, actively reaching out to the parenting community and promoting the importance of essential mum to mum support.

Mum Cat Swinburn from Colne said: “Since having my daughter, I’ve come to realise how little I knew about the realities of breastfeeding and how difficult it could be – there isn’t as much support out there as there should be.

“This has inspired me to take an active role in the breastfeeding community, so as soon as I saw the Medela Big Breastfeeding Cafe event, I knew I wanted to have a go at giving new mums just like me a chance to share our experiences and see just how alike or different our individual journeys have been.

“If any mums-to-be want to come and chat about breastfeeding, perhaps they plan to breastfeed and want to know about some real life experiences – even better.”

Medela will provide mums with a package enabling them to host their own Breastfeeding Café in the comfort of home.

The packs will include a breastfeeding guide featuring expert advice from lactation consultant Sioned Hilton, samples, posters, tea and biscuits.

To sign up for a Big Breastfeeding Café pack email medelamums@gmail.com.