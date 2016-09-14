A group of bright sparks, who work together at the National Grid, have shed their locks for a cause close to all their hearts.

The nine, who call themselves the Burnley Baldies, all had their heads shaved for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity. And so far their efforts have raised around £2,000.

They decided to take part in the Brave the Shave challenge after one of the group, Lewis Alderson, wanted to do something to thank the Macmillan Nurses who cared for his grandmother, Mary Hodson, who died recently at the age of 91. Mary had seven children and several grandchildren and she lived in Burnley's Wavell Street for over 40 years.

His colleague, Andrew Smith, heard about the challenge and the duo managed to persuade seven of their workmates to take part in the challenge at Our Eddie's Barbers in Manchester Road, Burnley.

Owner Neil Crossley and his wife, Keira, opened the shop especially for the Brave the Shave on Bank Holiday Monday.

The couple laid on a buffet lunch for the nine and the event was streamed live on facebook which attracted around 1,000 views.

Andrew said: "The atrmosphere on the day was fantastic. All of us who took part have been touched by cancer to some degree in our lives and Lewis raised the issue of doing something to thank the Macmillan nurses that took care of his gran so well."

The other lads who took part were Dale Fishwick, Lee Fishwick, Darren Clough, Tony Edmonds, Ronnie Clough, Colin McLellan and Gary Robinson.

Andrew said: "National Grid has said they will match us up to £400 each so that we are hoping that once people see what we have done they wil want to contribute too."

Anyone who would like to make a donation should log onto bravetheshave.org.uk and search BurnleyBoldies.