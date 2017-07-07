Borough is a new homes hotspot

Burnley has been declared as a property hotspot after a significant rise in sales, according to a new report from Lloyds Bank, using Land Registry figures.

Burnley was joint seventh in England and Wales with a 10% rise in house sales. In comparison, 82% of towns included in the survey saw house sales fall between 2015 and 2016.

This is reflected in increased confidence in the area from housebuilders, with a wide range of quality housing schemes taking shape across the borough on several previously developed (brownfield) sites.

• Gleeson Homes is working on developing 200 family homes on the former Blythe’s chemical works in Hapton.

• Keepmoat Homes is continuing construction of new homes in Burnley Wood and South West Burnley.

• Calico Homes is preparing the former Perserverance Mill site in Padiham for development, with support from Burnley Council and the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA).

• McDermott Homes is developing 86 three and four bedroomed executive houses on the former Waterside Mill site off Sycamore Avenue and just around the corner, off Gannow Lane, the former Peel Mill is being transformed with a development of bungalows.

• The Bridgewalk apartments at Sandygate – a high quality development of 16 two bedroom apartments - are being reserved very quickly.

Coun. John Harbour, the council’s Executive member for housing, said the borough was seeing a range of new homes built.

He said: “Demand is being reflected on the ground with significant developments of a wide range of new homes. The fact that many of those are being built on brownfield land shows our commitment to re-use sites that have previously been developed.

“We are seeing a range of homes being built across our borough that will help meet demand from current and future home-buyers, and which will help attract new people into the area. This is a very much part of a longer term strategy to diversify the borough’s housing stock to attract and retain a skilled workforce.”