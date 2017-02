Children everywhere could take a leaf out of Hafsa Baig's book.

For she has read her way through 50 novels to earn herself a top award.

Hafsa (11) was presented with the Lancashire Reading Trail gold award for the second time.

And now dedicated Hafsa, a pupil at Burnley's Heasandford Primary School, is considering going for the hat-trick and completing the award for a third time at Burnley Central Library.