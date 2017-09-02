Blaze in fridge unit

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a commercial premises in Burnley this afternoon.

Two fire engines and crews from Burnley responded to the incident just before 4pm on Saturday.

The fire had started in a commercial refrigeration unit of the building in Princess Way.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a carbon dioxide fire extinguisher to put out the fire and a portable fan unit to extract smoke.

Thankfully there were no casualties reported.