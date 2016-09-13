Bishop of Burnley attends Ewood Park event

The Bishop of Burnley, Julian Henderson, joined 4,000 primary students at a Christian worship celebration on Thursday, 8th of September as part of the Crossroads Mission initiative.

The event, which saw numerous members of the community - both religious and non-religious - come together to celebrate and sing, was held at Blackburn Rovers’ Ewood Park stadium.

The Bishop of Lancaster, Michael Campbell, was also in attendance, along with various local clergy, while Rovers manager, Owen Coyle, and some first-team players also featured.

The Vicar of St James, Rev. Tim Horobin was the galvanising force behind the event, and said: “It has been the most amazing day,” while the Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Philip North, said: “It was fantastic to see the faces of the children. Today has been all about sharing good news with young people eager to take part in such an exciting event.”

There was music, drama, dancing, and a puppet show, with attendee Mary Bottomley, whose child goes to St Oswald Knuzden, saying: “I had no idea what to expect but, as someone who has faith, I might go back to church – I would go if it was like this. I always thought it was bit more boring if I’m honest!”