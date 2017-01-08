Birthday bash with TV stars Dick and Dom could be on the cards for a Burnley youngster

One lucky youngster from Burnley could win a VIP birthday party and be celebrating with CBBC stars Dick and Dom.

The Wacky Warehouse at the Hollywood Star has teamed up with the popular double act to offer the party to a deserving child between the ages of five and nine.

Four time BAFTA award winning Dick and Dom, who are Richard McCourt and Domnic Wood, will organise the Many Wacky Returns party and turn up on the day as an extra special surprise and they will also play games to get everyone into the party spirit.

Samantha Aston, general manager at the Hollywood Star, said: "We would love for a child from Burnley to win this prize so we hope that family and friends will get nominating."

Dick said: "We have worked with children for more than 20 years now but this is the first time we have been let loose organising a birthday party. But this will be a great opportunity for a lucky child to get the best party on the planet!"

To nominate a lucky child for the Many Wacky Returns party visit www.wackywarehouse.co.uk before Friday, 27th and explain in 100 words why they should win the ultimate party.