BFC in the Community's Parliament visit

The City of Westminster was the prestigious away day venue for Burnley Football Club’s official charity.

Burnley FC in the Community travelled to the historic Churchill Room in the Houses of Parliament for its “Back in the Premier League – Investing in Communities” event.

The event, sponsored by Burnley MP Julie Cooper, was held to celebrate the charity’s work in East Lancashire, and included presentations by Neil Hart, the charity’s chief executive, and interviews with a group of young people including volunteer coach Joe Skinner and work experience student Max McNulty.

Neil said: “This was an opportunity for us as a charity and for the young people we work with to really tell our story on a huge platform. It was fantastic to put our great town on the map in this way and allow so many people to hear the remarkable stories of the special young people we work with.

"I’d like to extend my thanks for the unwavering support of our local MP and fellow Claret Julie Cooper and of course to the Premier League for getting behind the work of our charity.

“Thanks also to all the individuals who took time out of their busy schedules to support our event.”

Other guests included MPs Tracey Crouch and Andrew Stephenson, Burnley FC directors Brian Nelson and Barry Kilby and chief executive of the Professional Footballer’s Association Gordon Taylor.

Mrs Cooper said: “It was great to host Burnley FC in the Community at Westminster and help offer this opportunity to showcase their excellent work. They are making an impact every day and the organisation is a credit to our town.”