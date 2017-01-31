Behind the scenes at the Turf for football crazy students

Students became the envy of many diehard fans when they got the chance to see behind the scenes at Burnley Football Club.

The year nine pupils from Clitheroe’s Ribblesdale High School are writing articles on subjects of their choice and the majority of them chose sport, particularly football.

To help them gain a real insight into the world of football teachers Miss Danielle Mitchell and Miss Abi Hewson took 30 students to the home of the Clarets. They enjoyed a sneak peek into the “home” and “away” changing rooms and met with the club’s media representatives and also BFC in the Community.

Many of the players’ rituals, routines and stories were also shared as they toured Turf Moor.

And the thrilled youngsters were presented with a selection of signed merchandise as a reminder of their trip.