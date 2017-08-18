Beats Cancer: DJ Paul Taylor to rock Castle

Paul Taylor and Judge Jules will be spinning the vinyl in aid of cancer research at Clitheroe Castle tomorrow.

The godfather of Lancashire house music, Taylor is celebrating 40 years behind the decks at the all day dance festival, also featuring electro group K Klass, Josh Butler, Second City and

Judge Jules, once voted the number one DJ in the world by DJ magazine.

“Beats Cancer is a very special and worthwhile day, and one that is very close to my heart because my mother fought this awful disease,” said Taylor, who will play Beats Cancer for free.

“I know the devastating impact it can have on a family. Thankfully, mum is back to health again, but every year thousands of people are struck down by the Big C and playing Beats Cancer is a way of making a difference, with all the money raised going to Cancer Research and Macmillan Cancer Support.”

This year is the fourth annual fundraising event and Beats Cancer has already seen £20,000 going to leading cancer charities and Taylor added: “Beats Cancer started from nothing, and with the backdrop of Clitheroe Castle it is the perfect venue and creates a lovely summer vibe.

“It has grown into a super festival, so hats off to the people who make it happen because it is always an incredible day and the organisers, who are a great crowd, work so hard to put in on. Last year was a 2,000 sell-out, so hopefully it will be the same again.”

Taylor was in the eye of the storm when the acid house revolution broke and was the mastermind of the legendary Retro at Angels nightclub, Burnley in the 1980s. Retro has survived and prospered to become the longest running dance event in Britain and Taylor’s style has influenced DJs all over the world.

“This area, Blackburn, Burnley and the Ribble Valley played a huge role in the evolution of the house music, with festivals like Live The Dream in Tockholes,” added Taylor

“I’ve always argued that our county was just as influential as Manchester for house music and London caught up much later. Certainly, what was happening then was at the cutting edge of a new music, with people from all over the country coming to Angels.

“Sadly, a lot of house music today is rubbish, but there’s still some great DJ talent about.”

Beats Cancer will feature 25 acts over four stages and runs from 2pm until 10pm. There will be a bar and various food outlets available for festivalgoers.

For tickets, log onto www.beatscancer.co.uk