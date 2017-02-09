Beat-Herder announces first acts

The countdown to the barmiest festival in all the land is well and truly on.

Beat-Herder returns to the Ribble Valley on July 14th and if the first waves of announced acts is anything to go by, it's going to be a little bit special.

Performing on Saturday will be anarchic music duo Sleaford Mods, in what will be their only UK Northern festival appearance of 2017. Joining them will be Danish multi-instrumentalist Trentemøller, who will take to the main stage with a full live band.

In addition, musical innovators from all corners of the globe will perform, each having led the way in their respective fields: dub hero Lee 'Scratch' Perry, progressive ska and rocksteady legends Toots and the Maytals, celebrated UK figure David Rodigan, the hugely influential hip-hop group The Sugarhill Gang and legendary founding fathers of British electronic music Faithless, who will be playing a DJ set in Toil Trees.

One of the few remaining independent festivals in the UK, Beat-Herder is a place where different musical tribes congregate as one. Throughout the event's 12 year history, they have united the subcultures of dance music and beyond: dub, reggae, house, psytrance, techno, indie, rock, psychedelic, drum and bass and dubstep are all presented across 21 stages.

Of course there's music but you can also expect underground tunnels, a hidden heated swimming pool, hot tubs, vintage cars to dance on, a fairground complete with ferris wheel, taxidermy workshops, chainsaw carving, Christmas crackers, fancy dress, conga lines, talent competitions, pink discos, tattoos, fireworks displays and a church - complete with Sunday Service and (unofficial) marriages.

Other acts announced include true dub luminary and On-U Sound honcho Adrian Sherwood, and German group Milky Chance, who will bring their own blend of folk, reggae and electronica infused pop. Hospital Records icon High Contrast will play The Ring - a 100ft diameter bank of earth with imposing walls and a Stonehenge style entrance, paying tribute to the Ribble Valley's mystical heritage.

Elsewhere, Techno act Slam, and the all-conquering Glaswegian duo OPTIMO (Espacio), celebrate 20 years of their now legendary eponymous party with a special anniversary set in The Fortress, a giant steel citadel complete with fire-spewing turrets.

The Toil Trees stage is the beating heart of the festival. Discovering this special place will lead you back in time to where it all began; an electrifying party in the woods. A stage surrounded by unspoiled pine trees, it's a favourite meeting place for revellers to grab a beer, discover secret venues, or simply take in the magical surroundings.

Shadow Child, party-starter Skream and one of Glasgow's finest exports, Jackmaster, will all play amidst the Toil Trees.

Spinning his mix of funk, jazz, reggae and more, Beat-Herder stalwart Mr. Scruff returns, alongside dubstep experimentalist Artwork. Post-industrial band Factory Floor, Ninja Tune's Romare (full live band), Black Butter's SHY LUV, Richy Ahmed, Mercury prize nominee Jon Hopkins and Denis Sulta, who recently skyrocketed up RA's Top 100 DJ poll to number 26, are also confirmed.

