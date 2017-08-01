Barrowford getting the Razzamataz treatment

A part-time theatre school business that was snapped up by moguls on Dragons’ Den is coming to Barrowford.

After a successful appearance on BBC’s Dragons’ Den in January 2007, Razzamataz Theatre Schools have been opening all across the country, including in Barrowford.

Named in the top five part-time theatre schools in the UK by The Stage newspaper, Razzamataz was invested in by Duncan Bannatyne after being wowed by founder and director Denise Hutton-Gosney’s vision.

Since then, Denise has opened almost 40 schools across the country, with Chris Leonard - principal of Razzamataz in Barrowford - delighted to bring the performing arts to local children.

“Nurturing young talent and building confidence is a big part of what we do,” said Chris “We teach a mix of commercial street dance and musical theatre so they get to experience the very best of the performing arts.”

The three-hour classes consist of dance, drama, and singing, with the curriculum covering everything from West End musical theatre to street dance and hip-hop.

Razzamataz also brings in top professionals, with workshops led by Kylie Minogue’s choreographer and Zoo Nation, creators of Into the Hoods, the first hip hop musical in the West End.

“The whole team is passionate about what they do and the classes allow children to enjoy and learn about the whole spectrum of performing arts,” Chris said.

“Razzamataz reflects current trends accessible to children and teenagers so they never get bored,” he added.

As well as the obvious health benefits, participation in theatre arts benefits children as they acquire life skills - with theatre-trained individuals having transferable skills such as good interviewing technique -as well as teaching self-discipline and the ability to work as a team.

Razzamataz in Barrowford is launching on Saturday, September 9th at Barrowford Primary School. For a free trial session, those interested can simply call Chris on 01282 500 327 to secure their child’s place at the session.