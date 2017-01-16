Bands line up for charity fund-raiser

Burnley’s Sanctuary Rock Bar is to host a charity fund-raiser next month.

Six bands will be gracing the Cow Lane venue on Saturday, February 4th, all helping to raise money for Pulmonary Hypertension Association.

The PHA UK is a charity that helps those affected by pulmonary hypertension - a rare condition that narrows the body’s pulmonary vessels, making it harder for the heart to pump blood.

The event holds special significance for Ward XVI - one of the bands playing on the night - as their guitarist Dave was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension in 2013. At the time he was given three years to live.

Dave and Sanctuary are hoping to not only raise money for PHA UK on the night but also help raise awareness of the condition.

Other acts taking part include headliners The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing.

The steampunk Londoners will be playing directly after Ward XIV and describe their sound as, “Crusty punk meets cockney sing-songs meets grindcore in the 1880s”.

Support comes from Burnley Metal to the Masses 2016 finalists Skeletal Damage and Preston based metal outfit Twisted Obsession.

Winners of 2016’s Manchester Metal to the Masses, Footprints in the Custard will also be performing at the fund-raiser as will the mysterious Mr Shiraz.

There will also be opportunities throughout the night to win Bloodstock Festival, Evil Scarecrow and Fireball merchandise.

Entry is priced at £5, with all proceeds going to PHA UK.

For those wanting to read more on Dave’s incredible journey, visit his blog at http://phightorflight.blogspot.co.uk/2014/10/phighter-friday-david.html?m=1

