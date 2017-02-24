Band profile: ALL HAIL HYENA!

ALL HAIL HYENA! are a postpunkmathrockgaragemetal trio from Burnley tipped 'Ones To Watch for 2017' by Louder Than War and making their own HYENAZINE.
Live shows are an intense and colourful experience; a sumptious feast for the eyes, ears and soul.
Members: Jay Stansfield, Tom Cross, Rob Ashworth.
Formed: 2015.
Influences/style: Influenced by good music without boundaries in the style of postpunkmathrockgaragemetal
Three tracks you would never drop from the setlist: Man Up, Licky Licky, Way Ho!
Most memorable gig/venue: The Whole World Window (A benefit show for Tim Smith of Cardiacs) at The New Continental, Preston
Future plans: Make music, play music, meet lots of fans.
Next three gigs:
24/02/17 - Sunbird Records, Darwen.
25/02/17 - The Ferret, Preston.
29/7/17 - Cloudspotting Festival.