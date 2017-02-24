Band profile: ALL HAIL HYENA!

ALL HAIL HYENA! are a postpunkmathrockgaragemetal trio from Burnley tipped 'Ones To Watch for 2017' by Louder Than War and making their own HYENAZINE.

Live shows are an intense and colourful experience; a sumptious feast for the eyes, ears and soul.

Members: Jay Stansfield, Tom Cross, Rob Ashworth.

Formed: 2015.

Influences/style: Influenced by good music without boundaries in the style of postpunkmathrockgaragemetal

Three tracks you would never drop from the setlist: Man Up, Licky Licky, Way Ho!

Most memorable gig/venue: The Whole World Window (A benefit show for Tim Smith of Cardiacs) at The New Continental, Preston

Future plans: Make music, play music, meet lots of fans.

Next three gigs:

24/02/17 - Sunbird Records, Darwen.

25/02/17 - The Ferret, Preston.

29/7/17 - Cloudspotting Festival.