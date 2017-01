A Sainsbury’s bag-pack has raised £1,071.91 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Tombola and craft stalls added to the final total, while shoppers could also buy an array of Rosemere merchandise.

Over the last 12 months, Rosemere has invested £160,000 in East Lancs Hospitals NHS Trust, with all donations going to treating local patients and to the Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.