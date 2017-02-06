Award winning students take the praise for their role in charity food challenge

The generous nature of kind students from Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College has been rewarded.

Students from years seven to 11 gave up their own time to help with Tesco's Neighbourhood Food Collection project which provided an incredible 10,000 meals for needy families over the festive season.

The youngsters spent several evenings manning collection points at the store in Burnley and handing out leaflets to shoppers about the project.

Tesco's community champion Billie-Jean Horne, who presented the students with the cut glass engraved plaque, said: "I was bowled over by the way all the schools got involved and it was really moving to see Blessed Trinity pupils give up their time and put so much hard work into supporting the local community."

Student Ruby Stannard: "We didn't mind giving up our time as we knew it was for a good cause and it's nice to get an award to recognise this."