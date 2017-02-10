Audiences will be far from sleepy at this panto twist on a classic fairytale

Panto lovers can indulge themselves next week as Sion Pantomime Society stages its annual production.

This year the popular group is putting on Sleeping Beauty, the classic tale which weaves together the farce of panto and the magic of fairytales to cast a spell over audiences.

In this family story, Fairy Carabosse presents Princess Aurora with the gift of death on her christening day, a curse that will take effect on her 18th birthday when she pricks her finger on a spinning wheel.

While the king orders the banishment of all spinning wheels from the kingdom, Fairy Sweetheart casts a second spell that sends the princess to sleep for 100 hundred years.

And only a kiss from a prince can wake her. But will her prince ever come? You will have to go and see the show and see for yourself.

Playing her first principal role as the princess is Isobel Duckworth while Annabel Clegg is taking on the part of the prince. Aimee Duckworth and Amy

Tattersall are returning to the stage to depict Fairy Carabosse and Joey respectively while PJ Hitchcock will be the panto dame for the second year.

Mark Lawless will reign as the king and Marcia Turner, now in her 28th year in panto, will work her magic as Fairy Sweetheart.

Sharing the director’s seat are Susan Layfield and Sue Harvey while Craig Needham is lending his talents as the producer.

The show is usually a sell out as it is so popular and well supported so now is the time to get your tickets booked so you don’t miss out.

It will be performed from Tuesday to Saturday, February 14th to 18th, including a matinee viewing.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £5 for children. Concessions are £5, a price available at the Thursday performance only.

Group discounts are also available and the box office number is 01282 453295 or visit Sion Baptist Church, Church Street, Burnley.