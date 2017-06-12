Architects are the real thing

A firm of architects is building the profile of virtual reality in the industry.

Hussain Architectural Design, which has offices in Burnley, Blackburn, Manchester and London, has won another top award.

HAD was named Best Full-Service Architectural Design Firm-North West England, and also picked up the Build Excellence Award for 3D Architectural Visuals at the Build Magazine Architecture Awards 2017.

The firm is one of the few architectural practices that are experimenting with virtual reality.

Practice manager at the Burnley branch, Nixie Edwards, said: “We needed a way to make quick, informed decisions between us, our interior designers, all the way to the staff proposed to work at the building. VR is a great tool for communicating to everybody, whether they understand architectural drawings or not, Build magazine has given us the platform we needed to showcase the new technology available."