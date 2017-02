Police are growing increasingly concerned for a man in his 50s who has been missing since Friday lunch-time.

Neil Pierce (56) was last seen in the Pendle Way area of the town. However it is believed he is still in the Burnley area.

Anyone who has seen Neil is asked to call 101 quoting log 631 of 11th Feb and police have also directly appealed to Neil to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well if he sees the post.