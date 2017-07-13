Animation motivation: Blessed Trinity student aiming for the top

A Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College Year 11 student has taken his first step to fulfilling his dream of working for Pixar Animation Studios in America by winning a runners-up prize in a national animation competition.

Jessedrie Tuzara (16) claimed the prize in the KS4 individual category at Animation 17 at Manchester University, a national competition involving competitors from 368 schools.

“I had to make a one-minute animation and it was called ‘Steps to Success’," said Jezz, who first discovered his passion for animation in Year Eight. "I used the animation of a bookworm, who I called Mr Blackburn after my ICT, Computing and Business Curriculum Leader at Blessed Trinity.

“Step one was start, step two was reach for the top, step three was to accept failures, and step four was work around the clock," Jezz added. “I'm going to Nelson and Colne College to study Games Programme Software Development and you have to aim high so I want to work for Pixar.”

Expolring other creative outlets beyond animation, Jezz volunteers at Barnado’s, the UK's largest children's charity, on Saturdays in Burnley, and has recently taken a lead role in Blessed Trinity’s production of Oliver.

“I was Bill Sykes," Jazz said. "They say that animation is not just about computers but also to take part in acting as it will help to influence my animations and convey my stories so that’s what I have been doing. I was in the school production of Bugsy Malone last year as well.”

“We are all really proud of Jezz," said Jazz's teacher, Chris Blackburn. "I just wish he had called his bookworm something else!”