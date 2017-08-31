Angling association splash out with council donation

The Burnley and Pendle District Angling Association have splashed out and donated money to improve a Burnley park as they angle for an improved wheelchair-accessible fishing platform.

Keen to improve the facilities at Rowley Lake in the Brun Valley Forest Park, the BPDA have donated £300 to Burnley Council, with the money used to install two colourful interpretation panels on a wheelchair-accessible fishing platform at .

The panels, designed by a local artist, were researched beforehand by the council’s park ranger. Graham Gavighan, and feature educational signs featuring life above and below water, including various birds, fish, insects, and plants which can all be seen in the park.

Councillor John Harbour, responsible for greenspaces, said: “The new signs look fantastic and are the result of a great partnership with local community groups. I'd like to thank Burnley and Pendle anglers for their kind donation, which will encourage more families to explore the great outdoors in Burnley.”

The signs feature a range of animals from grey herons and kingfishers to common eels and dragonflies, with the work complementing the signage and footpath improvements that have been taking place in order to make the park more accessible and enjoyable.

Richard Burrow, Chair of the Burnley and Pendle Anglers Association, said: “We're delighted. [The panels] help to educate anglers and the public on the great biodiversity we have here at Rowley Lake. We look forward to continuing this harmonious relationship with Burnley Council and the Friends of Rowley Lake.”