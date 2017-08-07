Andy is set to reel off a mountain climbing adventure

A cinema boss is swopping drama and all action stories on the silver screen for a real life adventure of his own.

Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro has always been on Andy Smith’s bucket list and by the end of the month he hopes to have ticked it off.

The manager at Reel Cinema plans to trek to the top of Kilimanjaro which stands at 19,341 feet and is not only the highest mountain in Africa but also the highest free standing mountain in the world.

Andy (42) said: “This is something I have always wanted to do so I just decided to go for it.

“Now it is getting closer I am excited but also nervous and wondering what the heck I have let myself in for.”

Andy, who lives in the Briercliffe area of Burnley, will be doing the climb with a specialised tour company and the expedition has cost him around £2,000.

But he is being sponsored to raise as much money as possible for Pendleside Hospice.

Film fans have been making weekly donations at the cinema in Manchester Road where Andy is a familiar face.

He said: “People have been really kind as the hospice helps so many people with the wide range of services it offers.”

After completing the climb Andy plans to fulfill another bucket list wish when he jets over to Cape Town to go diving with Great White sharks, another lifelong ambition he is fulfilling.

If you wish to sponsor Andy go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kill-andy.