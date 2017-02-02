AMS Neve investment in tune with global demand

Burnley’s global audio giant AMS Neve is sounding out more business around the world.

The company, which supplies audio equipment to the world’s top studios, is investing more than £500,000 in equipment to meet increased demand of its award-winning products.

Mark Crabtree, founder and managing director, said: “We continue to invest heavily in the future to support the growth of the business and to cement our position as the clear first choice of the world’s professional studios, artists and producers.”

The investment, which is set to double its printed circuit board production process, is in addition to a further £500,000 recently invested in automatic test and quality control equipment, as well as other new software.

Mark added: “Our policy of making products in Burnley as opposed to off-shoring, ensures that our team of assembly engineers remains in daily touch with our designers and customer-facing staff.”

Recent high profile sales contributing to the increased demand include world-renowned sound stages at 20th Century Fox in Los Angeles, Abbey Road Studios, Sony Music (Japan) and also hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg.