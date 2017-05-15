All smiles for dental team

A team from a Burnley dental practice raised plenty of smiles for charity after completing a night-time trek.

The staff from Briercliffe Road Dental Practice raised £1,032 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal when they walked 11 miles for the annual Walk in the Dark.

Practice administrator Julie Platt, practice manager Dawn Greenwood, trainee dental nurse Claire Smith, dental nurse Danielle Dodgson and hygienist Bridget Doherty were among 500 fancy dress clad Rosemere supporters to tackle the challenge.

The carnival-esque walk follows the A6 from Chorley and South Ribble Hospital to the Royal Preston Hospital, which is home to Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s regional specialist cancer treatment centre, the Rosemere Cancer Centre, which looks after patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Although an injury prevented dentist Dr Mike Powell from signing up, his wife Helen and practice cleaner Anne Williams made the team’s eye-catchingly pretty in pink tutus and hats.

The practice has adopted Rosemere Cancer Foundation as its charity of the year for this year. It has already held raffles, installed collection tins and is selling celebration cards, handmade by Danielle’s mum, to keep donations coming in.

Dawn said: “Walk in the Dark was great fun. We would like to thank all our families and friends and our very generous patients for helping us in our support of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which is a charity dear to our hearts. A colleague and a number of our patients have benefited from its support when being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre.”

For further information on the appeal, how to donate, Rosemere Cancer Centre and Rosemere Cancer Foundation, whose work also extends to another eight hospitals in Lancashire and South Cumbria where cancer patients are treated, including Burnley General Hospital, visit www.rosemere.org.uk.