Alert renew President's Summer Ball sponsorship

Leading Burnley firm, Alert Fire and Security Ltd, has again agreed to sponsor the President's Summer Ball and will do so for the second successive year.

The announcement of the sponsorship of the event, which is organised by the Chamber of Commerce (East Lancashire), came to the delight of current Chamber President, David Sharpe, of Pierce Chartered Accounts,

David said: “Alert played a key role in making last summer a great success, not only as main sponsor but also through the interactive and entertaining way they helped at the event itself. We are looking forward to seeing what they have in store for us this year."

Alert is a Diamond Ambassador member of the Chamber and managing director Trevor Shanley added: "We thoroughly enjoyed the involvement first time around, the sponsorship brought us good exposure and it was particularly pleasing to hear the positive feedback from those who attended. We are very keen to develop our partnership with the Chamber and had no hesitation in saying yes to a second year as sponsor of this great social event."

The Summer Ball - again expected to be a 300-seat sell-out - will be held on Friday, June 9th at the Mercure Dunkenhalgh Hotel.

The Chamber has lined up Burnley-born celebrity Jessica Cunningham as guest speaker. The former Westholme School student found fame in reaching the final of The Apprentice television series 2016 and has also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.