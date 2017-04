Soft rock fans are in for a treat on Friday.

Remedy nightspot in Burnley will host a Soft Rock Cafe night organised by DJs Chris Byrne and Pat Carter.

The duo hold regular reunion nights for the former Hop nightclub that was at the height of its popularity in the 70s and 80s.

Friday's event will include classic soft rock anthems from artistes such as Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, The Eagles, Meatloaf and Guns n Roses.

Entry is free and the night runs from 9pm tom 2am.