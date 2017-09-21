Age UK shop is keeping things fresh

Burnley’s Age UK store is keeping things fresh, having reopened last week with a fabulous new look.

Volunteers gathered to cut the ribbon as the doors were opened to shoppers after a three-week makeover.

“Myself and my team are absolutely thrilled with the work,” said Store Manager Trudy Howard.

“We were given the refit by Age UK as a reward for the team working together to increase sales.

“I’m sure all our regular customers will be delighted with our breathtaking, new look. I’m hoping they will be as excited as we are with the bright, clean modern shop and happy to see we are still the cheapest charity shop in Burnley.”