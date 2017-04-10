A new face for historic Clock Tower Mill

A small fragment of Burnley’s proud textile history has been preserved in a new exhibition.

The Weavers’ Triangle Visitor Centre, which celebrates Burnley’s influential role in Britain’s textile industry, has unveiled a pictorial reconstruction of the area’s area’s famous clock face from Clock Tower Mill, including an original segment.

Mayor of Burnley Coun. Jeff Sumner, the Mayoress Lesley Sumner and Weavers' Triangle Trust chairman Mr Brian Hall

On April 7th, 1987, a massive fire destroyed much of Clock Tower Mill which later had to be demolished as unsafe.

Exactly 30 years later Burnley Mayor, Coun. Jeff Sumner unveiled the seven-foot diameter illustration.

Chairman of the Weavers’ Triangle Trust Brian Hall said: “The small surviving piece is very heavy and the total weight of the four clock faces must have been immense. Erecting the clock was a major achievement.”

The new display has been made possible by a grant from the University of Central Lancashire’s Community Heritage Awards.

Mayor of Burnley Coun. Jeff Sumner and Weavers' Triangle Trust chairman Mr Brian Hall

Clock Tower Mill was built in the 1840s as a spinning mill by George Slater. The clock tower was added in 1863, and later in the century was taken over by cotton waste merchants John Watts.

Padiham Archives group is currently exhibiting its extensive collection of photographs, documents and memorabilia at the Weavers’ Triangle Visitor Centre.

An up-dated visitors’ guide to the centre is also to be launched soon which takes the form of a guided walk around the area and replaces the one published in 1997 which is now out-of-date owing to the regeneration that has taken place over the last decade.

The new guide has been supported by grant from the Kaiser Trust which supports heritage and education.

The surviving piece of the clock has been put in place



Admission is free but donations are appreciated.