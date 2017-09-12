A model effort for the hospice

Would-be models strutted their stuff in a charity fashion show.

Earby-based West Craven Insurance Services hosted the event at St Joseph's Community Centre in Barnoldswick, and raised £1,000 for Pendleside Hospice.

As well as a glass of fizz on arrival and a charity raffle there was the opportunity to buy clothes from top high street brands at up to 75%.

Heather Gildert, commercial account handler at West Craven Insurance, who organised the event, said: “We had such a positive experience last year doing the Corporate Challenge, we wanted to take part again and the fashion show proved to be a great hit.

“As well as raising much needed funds for Pendleside Hospice, the Corporate Challenge benefits the businesses taking part, and we’d like to thank Mini Fizz Kart, Scarlet Envy Events, SOS Charity Fashion Shows and J T Print and Design who all contributed their time and services to ensure the event was a success, as well as the 110 people who attended.

“Organising the event was tremendously enjoyable and it’s also good to know that we’ve made a positive contribution to the continued work the hospice does in helping people living with a life-limiting illnesses.”

Christina Cope, from Pendleside Hospice, added: “It’s great to see so many prominent local businesses like West Craven Insurance taking part in the challenge again and getting so much commitment from all their members of staff and their friends and families. We’re grateful for all the additional funds raised through the Corporate Challenge.”