A day in honour of son of Padiham set to raise thousands of pounds

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a fund raising event in Padiham this weekend in honour of a well known son of the town.

The friends of Martin Simm, who died in October after a courageous three year battle against cancer, have organised a day in his honour to raise cash for two charities that helped him

Martin Simm, the musician, in his role as lead singer of his band Pretend Girlfriend.

“Simmy Day” takes place on Saturday (January 21st) at Padiham Football Club in remembrance of Martin Simm, a dad of two, talented musician and Clarets fan who was much loved and respected in the town.

His friends, who call themselves the Padiham Pirates, have set a target of £5,000 for the fundraiser which begins at 3pm when the game between Padiham and Runcorn Town kicks off.

All cash raised will be shared between Pendleside Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Research. Both charities helped Martin personally and his pals and family wanted to do something to thank them. Both will be represented on the day to raise awareness and also offer advice and help.

One of the highlights will be the unveiling of “Simmy’s bench” by former Clarets player Roger Eli before the start of the game. Martin’s pals and relatives all pitched in to help pay for the bench that will bear a plaque with his name on.

Entry to the evening’s events is free and includes DJ Gareth Birchall and live music from Aspire.

One of Martin’s friends, Andrew Higginson, said: “The day has been made possible thanks to the many friends Martin had and also people from the community who have rallied to help.”

Martin was diagnosed with a rare head and neck cancer in 2013. A former pupil of St John’s RC Primary School in Padiham and Billington’s St Augustine’s RC High, Martin spent his career working for Pendle and Hyndburn Councils.

A gifted guitarist and lyricist, Martin launched his band, Pretend Girlfriend, in the 90s and the band built up a loyal following performing at many prestigious venues including the Cavern in Liverpool.

For more information about the event and tickets go to @padihampirates on Twitter or Simmy Day on facebook.

For donations log onto http://m.virginmoneygiving.com/mt/uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserProfilePage.action?userUrl=simmyday&isTeam=true&un_jtt_redirect

Cash and raffle prize donations can also be made to andyhiggy@hotmail.com