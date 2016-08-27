A Burnley man celebrated his 90th birthday with a family meal and a cruise.

Isaac James “Jim” Clement was born in Burnley in 1926, just weeks before Britain’s first racing track - Belle Vue Stadium - opened in Manchester, and went on to serve in the Royal Navy.

Jim married his wife, Margaret “Peggy” Clement - also from Burnley - in February 1947, but had little time to celebrate his newly-affirmed nuptuals as he was shipped out and took to the seas once more just two days after the marital ceremony.

Ever the intrepid traveller, Jim emigrated to Melbourne, Australia, for four years with his young family, before returning to the north west in spite of the boat journey taking seven weeks.

Married for 69 years, the happy couple, who live on Ebor Street, have had three daughters - Maria, 68; Christine, 67; and Margaret, 65 - and celebrated Jim’s special day in style.

“We all got together and went out for a meal, which was lovely,” said Maria Gregory.

“They went on a cruise, that was the main thing.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story 90 not out for Burnley-born former Aussie Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...