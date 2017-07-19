70-year-old's Birthday donation to Pendleside Hospice

A benevolent Burnley septuagenarian has shirked the tradition of asking for presents on his 70th birthday, instead asking that all in attendance at his birthday bash make a donation to Pendleside Hospice.

The generous Harry Dilworth, who held his 70th party at The Fence Gate on Wheatley Lane Road in Fence, raised a grand total of £732 for the local hospice.

"We had buckets on the bar, and the whole family was there," said David Dilworth, brother to Harry, who has done various charity events for Pendleside Hospice in the past and who drives patients around one day a week. "It was great."

With around 100 people in attendance, the event was a massive hit, and was the second time Harry has held such a charitable shindig after he did the same for his 60th birthday as well.