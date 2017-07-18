18-hole FootGolf course comes to Burnley

Combining the tactics of golf with the accessibility of football, FootGolf has finally landed in Burnley, with a brand-new, 18-hole UK FootGolf-accredited course having opened at Towneley Golf Course.

With over 200 courses across the UK, the country's newest addition offers Burnley a chance to trade in the golf clubs for a pair of trainers and to get involved with one of Europe's fastest-growing sports.

The new course is UK FootGolf-accredited.

"It appeals to everyone of all ages, male or female," said Andy Arnett, UK North Ambassador for UK FootGolf. "It's one of those games which anyone can have a go at - all you have to do is kick a ball into a hole. It's easier said than done sometimes, but everybody can play it.

"Come and have a go, it'll be the best thing you'll do," Andy added. "I did it for the first time last year and I've loved it and played it every since. It really has transitioned from football to another sport."

The FootGolf course, created as part of the site's nine-hole golf course, is managed by Burnley Leisure and with the new facilities having already drummed up considerable interest, Burnley Leisure's Head of Operations, Neil Hutchinson, is optimistic.

"It's great for families; we had about 50 groups booked in last Sunday and this weekend is even busier," Neil said. "It's played like golf - you have a scorecard and each hole has a par, but it's a lot harder than it looks!"

There are over 200 FootGolf coursesacross the UK, with a new facility having opened in Burnley.

With no specialist equipment required to take part - just appropriate clothing and a pair of trainers or astroturf football boots - prices start at £5 for children and £10 for adults while rounds take about two hours to complete.

"We're really excited," Neil continued. "Come on down and have a go - grab a group of friends and check out the Burnley Leisure website (http://burnleyleisure.co.uk/activity/footgolf/) for all the info on how to book."

"The facilities here are nice," Andy added. "I can see it being quite big around here. It's just you, a football, with a couple of lads or lasses having a good time."