North West's least-favourite holiday destinations revealed

A new study has revealed op ten worst destinations in Europe for illness and accidents according to holiday-makers from the North West.

Despite three of the five-most popular holiday destinations for UK citizens being in Spain, the land of our Iberian cousins topped the list as the worst European holiday destination for North West residents for both sickness and accidents, with over a million cases.

This was followed by France and Greece with 472,000 and 458,000 incidents, respectively.

With over 4 million North West residents becoming injured or sick on holiday every year, Manchester-based solicitors, Michael Jefferies Injury Lawyers, found that over half of respondents had suffered from illness or injury whilst holidaying across Europe and a staggering 70% of all incidents took place there.

The top ten places where North West residents got sick and suffered accidents abroad in Europe were:

1. Spain – 43%

2. France – 13%

3. Greece – 12%

4. Portugal – 9%

5. Italy – 7%

6. Cyprus – 4%

7. Germany – 4%

8. Turkey - 4%

9. Malta – 3%

10. Bulgaria – 1%

Interestingly the survey found that from the North West, those who were over 55 were most at risk on holiday with over 1.4 million falling sick and 197,000 having an accident while abroad.

Michael Jefferies, managing director of Michael Jefferies Injury Lawyers said: "For many of us, going on holiday is the highlight of our year, something we spend months looking forward to.

"Unfortunately, suffering an injury or becoming sick while away on holiday can ruin the experience and the results show that these are regular occurrences for North West residents," he added.

"If this applies to you and your holiday was in the last three years, you may be able to make a claim for compensation and for any time off work you had to take.”