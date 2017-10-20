Gear review: First Ascent travel aids

Travel is fun and broadens the mind. But you have to be comfortable to enjoy it or all the fun just disappears!

First Ascent have some of the cooliest travel aids on offer and three of their latest ones would make great stocking fillers this Christmas.

Cocoon Travel Pillow

The Cocoon travel blanket is luxury all the way. It is made from the soft, warm and cosy Merino/silk blend fabric and has excellent breathability and natural temperature regulation to make sure it stays fresh.

Add the Cocoon air core pillow, so comfy you will soon be snoozing! It features inflatable air cores underneath a layer of premium synthetic or hydrophobic downfill and combines the comfort and support of superior pillows, all in a tiny package which can be easily fitted in with your rucksack or luggage.

There is nothing worse than cold hands when you are out and about. Hothands hand and foot warmers are made of natural materials including iron powder, water, salt, activated charcoal and wood fibre.

Once they are removed from the specially designed outer packaging, the exposure to air kicks off the ingredients and heat builds up from 100 degrees farenheit to 180 for up to 20 hours.

Hot-Hands hand warmers

Travel in style!

Cocoon Air-core pillow, Cocoon travel blanket and Hot-Hands hand warmers. Check out stockists and prices via First Ascent, 01629 580484, or www.firstascent.co.uk

Twitter: @EmojiAdventurer