Clothing review: Bawal Kids Jacket

When you are 10-years-old and a serious traveller - you need the clothes to look the part.

And Ruaridh was chuffed to bits with the Bawal Jacket, especially as the word means "forbidden'', something all self-respecting youngsters love!

The jacket is part of Didriksons new range for summer and its just the sort of jacket you need during the current unpredictable weather. As with all Didriksons products, it's top quality. Made in Sweden, it follows the founders Julius and Hanna Didriksons' philosophy that "you can never change the weather or nature, so you better be very well prepared for it!''

Made from powerstretch material, with a brushed soft fleece inside, the jacket comes in four colours to cater for boys and girls, from sharp blue to fuchsia and the hood is detachable.

The jacket not only looks cool, it is made so that it adjusts to your body temperature and can be worn as a second layer or with a waterproof if the weather turns.

Ruaridh tested it out on a hill walking trip in Scotland. His verdict: Fabulous, can I wear it in bed too please!

Bawal Kids Jacket by www.didriksons.com Log on for stockist and up to date prices.

@EmojiAdventurer