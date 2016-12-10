Burnley travel guru helps HQ to business award

A Burnley travel expert has spurred her parent company on to award-winning success at the 2016 Amazon Growing Business Awards.

Joanne Harrison has seen her efforts richly rewarded after her independent leisure company contributed to its parent conglomeration - Travel Counsellor - winning the prestigious award.

Having started her own business in 2013, Joanne is one of 1,600 Travel Counsellors experts spread across seven countries which saw the company turn over £166million in the last financial year.

“I’m absolutely thrilled Travel Counsellors has been recognised and am very proud to have played a part in,” said Joanne. “We always put people first, doing the right thing by each and every one of our customers to make their travel experience unique.

“It’s this approach that has enabled Travel Counsellors to grow at a rapid pace,” Joanne added.