The race is on to beat cancer for good

Runners are on track to raise much needed pounds to help fund the fight against cancer.

Pendle Hill Fund-raisers are urging last-minute runners, beginners and fitness enthusiasts to take on a five or 10k route in this Sunday’s Burnley and Pendle Fundrun.

The proceeds will be divided between two charities: CARES and Cancer Research UK.

The family-friendly event will take place at Towneley Park, Burnley, starting at 11am, but you will need to be there earlier to collect your race number.

Relatives and friends who are going along to support participants can cheer them on while enjoying a fantastic party atmosphere with the team from 2BR.

They can also browse stalls, enjoy delicious food, try out the fun fair and watch a performance by Sanderson’s dancers.

For additional information or to sign up for the race, please visit http://www.burnleyandpendlefundrun.com/