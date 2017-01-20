Thompson Park improvements green for go

The green light has been given to start improvement work to one of Burnley's oldest parks.

Burnley Council has secured a grant of £861,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) towards the £1.19m. costs of restoring Thompson Park.



The project aims to restore the Grade II listed park and to celebrate its heritage, from its opening in 1930 to the present day.



Michelle Wolfenden, chairman of the Friends of Thompson and Queen’s Parks, said: “The restoration project will transform Thompson Park and ensure it serves local people and visitors for generations to come.



“This is great news and it means we can work with Burnley Council to make our ambitious plans for the park become a reality.”



The restoration project will focus on three key areas:

⦁ Restoring the park’s traditional recreational facilities

⦁ Restoring the parks buildings and structures

⦁ Celebrating the social and cultural heritage of the park

Work on the restoration of the park is expected to start in early September and will be complete by early summer 2018.

A programme of community events and activities will continue for two years after the park has re-opened and the project is also funding a post of apprentice gardener for two years.

