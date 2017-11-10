Lancashire war poet celebrated

Lancashire's most famous war poet is celebrated in a special film created for Remembrance Day.

Film-makers LuneTube produce short films on the heritage of North Lancashire and their latest piece features a reading of the war poem “For The Fallen”.

The poem was written in 1914 by Lancaster poet and art scholar Laurence Binyon, who was born in High Street in the city.

Binyon was moved to write the poem by the high number of casualties in the opening of the Great War and it originally saw publication in The Times.

Despite being too old to enlist in the First World War Binyon volunteered at a British hospital for French soldiers.

In recent years, words from For The Fallen have been incorporated into ceremonies of remembrance across the globe.

The LuneTube team engaged the Vicar of Lancaster, Rev Chris Newlands to read the full poem for the film.

Rev Newlands' contribution was recorded at Lancaster Priory, which is the home of the chapel of The King’s Own Royal Regiment (Lancaster).

Director Janine Bebbington said: “We are all familiar with the words from For The Fallen, but few people seem to aware that they were penned by a Lancastrian.”

“Chris’s reading is a poignant tribute to those who have given their lives in service. We hope people will watch the film and appreciate Binyon’s words at this time of remembrance.”

The film is available on LuneTube’s website www.lunetube.com