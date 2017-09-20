Fundrunners help to beat cancer

The race is on to beat cancer - and each of these kind-hearted runners put their best foot forward last Sunday to help fund the fight.

The sun broke through the rain clouds as the crowds cheered on hundreds of competitors in the Burnley and Pendle Fundrun at Towneley Park.

Not even blue body paint could make Richard Holtom feel blue. (s)

Returning for its second year to raise much needed pounds for CARES and Cancer Research UK, the event brought a raft of entertainment for spectators, from a dance performance to a bouncy castle for little ones.

Finishing first in the 5k in 18 minutes and 41 seconds was 15 year-old Nicholas Hennessey, of Burnley, while Johnathan Russell won the 10k in 39 minutes and 52 seconds.

Awash with colour, runners donned an array of fun outfits, from a joker’s hat to bright retro tutus.

And even though one man was literally as blue as a Smurf, not even the rain could dampen spirits. Painted head to toe in blue, Richard Holtom, of Barnoldswick, was fired up to run with a toy rifle in hand.

Nicholas Hennessey. (s)

Participants enjoying a fantastic warm-up. (s)