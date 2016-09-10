Fearless five tackle world's fastest zipline

An idea to bring in funds for charity took a hair raising turn for a Burnley salon owner and a group of friends who found themselves on the world’s fastest zipline.

The idea for the challenge came from Anne Walmsley, a client at The Base in Curzon Street which is run by Sandra Murray.

And chats over a re-style led to Anne and Sandra and three other pals hitting the dizzy heights of Zip World Velocity in Bethesda, Snowdonia, the longest in Europe.

The idea for the challenge came from Anne Walmlsley, a long time client at The Base in Curzon Street which is run by Sandra Murray.

And chats over coffee and a re-style led to Anne and Sandra and three other pals hitting the dizzy heights of Zip World Velocity in Bethesda, Snowdonia.

The zip wire has become something of a tourist destination for thrill seekers. Anne of Antley Court, who is a retired training and personnel officer at the former Lucas factory, said: “It took time for us to pluck up the courage to do it but it is exhilarating.

“Soaring through the air at one hundred miles an hour at 500 feet through felt like we were Superman, it literally is like flying.”

Sandra and Anne were joined by Andy Haslam, Lizzie Porter and Jennie Richards for the challenge. They were taken on a smaller zip wire in preparation for the main event which saw them travel up to 119 mph at a heigh of 1,500 feet.

Anne, who has been back to complete the challenge three more times, said: “It is addictive and you just want to keep going back to re-live the experience.”

And the fearless five have so far raised the grand total of £1,300 for Pendleside Hospice.