Get set for a fun outing to Cleveleys and Blackpool to see the lights with Brierfield and District Social Club.

The trip will take place on Wednesday, October 25th, with participants setting off at 9am.

The cost is £9 for members and £10 for non-members, which can be paid at The Cornerhouse, Brierfield, between 9am and noon on Monday.

For more details call Margaret on 01282 618970.