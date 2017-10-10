Burnley WI come up with crafty way to empower women

Burnley women knitted together for a fabulous creative event.

It was a sweet and memorable day for members of Burnley WI last month when they held the society’s first ever craft show.

The venue burst with colour and mouth-watering smells as competitors brought in a delicious array of baked goods, jams, floral arrangements, embroidery and photographs for exhibition.

“We had eleven categories, all with a very high standard of entry,” said WI member, Margaret Quinn.

“The most entries were received in the Victoria sandwich, countryside photograph and floral arrangements.

“As it was our first show and we wanted to encourage as many entries as possible we only had one rule, which was ‘no rules!’

“The result was a very well attended and smoothly run show and we are hoping this will become an annual event.”

Landing themselves in the top spots as category winners were –

Victoria sandwich: Rebecca Thornber. Embroidery: Sheila Greenwood. Felting: Kathryn Makin. Flower arrangement: Karen Hughes-Holland. Jewellery making: Lesley Johnstone. Knitting: Jean Wilkinson. Paper crafting: Sheila Carr. Countryside photograph: Gail Noon. Preserve: Sheila Greenwood. Savoury quich: Karen Hughes-Holland. Scones: Sandra McGowan.

Burnley WI meetings take place on the third Thursday of every month at St Mathew’s Church hall, beginning at 7-30pm.